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The Death in a Moldovan Field That Putin and Russia Won't Forget
September 18, 2024
Published on Moldova Matters
•
Oct 25
Drones, Border Guards and Bags of Cash
Weekly Roundup: A7 moving rubles by the “ton,” Moldova sees 100th drone incursion and more.
Oct 23
•
David Smith
10
1
5
Moldova needs a bigger boat
An American who became Moldovan, David Smith argues that his adopted country needs the EU more urgently as Washington’s commitments grow less…
Published on EurOpinii
•
Oct 19
Moldova Opens 2 More Clusters as the US Pulls Back From Ukraine
Weekly Roundup Part 2: EU accession talks advance while Ukraine’s security and Moldova’s winter outlook worsen
Oct 15
•
David Smith
11
2
Moldova Redraws Its Map as a Power Line Gets Trump’s Name
Weekly Roundup Part 1: Domestic politics, reforms and infrastructure. Tomorrow: EU accession, foreign affairs and Ukraine
Oct 14
•
David Smith
14
2
To Which Friends Are We Running?
Reflections on Moldova’s security and where America stands, after the Moldova Security Forum
Oct 13
•
David Smith
30
7
9
Moldova's Airspace Incursions Keep Escalating
Weekly Roundup: 5 strikes in 15 minutes, a border checkpoint hit and coordinated intimidation during Wine Day weekend
Oct 7
•
David Smith
12
1
4
Moldova’s Race to Join the EU
My Recent Appearance on the Talk Eastern Europe Podcast
Oct 6
•
David Smith
7
Drone Strikes Near Orhei and Anenii Noi as Moldova Braces for Winter
Weekly Roundup: October 2, 2026
Oct 2
•
David Smith
13
3
The Month Ahead: National Wine Day, Chișinău’s City Day and Moldova’s Biggest Month for Wine
October in Moldova
Oct 1
•
Chris Flowers
6
2
September 2026
Drones, Shor's Money Machine and a Winter 'Perfect Storm’
Weekly Roundup: September 25, 2026
Sep 25
•
David Smith
13
2
According to The New York Times, Moldova Is Gray and Covered in Lenin Statues
How a Photo Essay Used True Facts to Tell a False Story
Sep 23
•
David Smith
50
26
6
© 2026 David Smith
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