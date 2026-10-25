Moldova Matters

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The Death in a Moldovan Field That Putin and Russia Won't Forget
September 18, 2024
Published on Moldova Matters  
Drones, Border Guards and Bags of Cash
Weekly Roundup: A7 moving rubles by the “ton,” Moldova sees 100th drone incursion and more.
  David Smith
Moldova needs a bigger boat
An American who became Moldovan, David Smith argues that his adopted country needs the EU more urgently as Washington’s commitments grow less…
Published on EurOpinii   
Moldova Opens 2 More Clusters as the US Pulls Back From Ukraine
Weekly Roundup Part 2: EU accession talks advance while Ukraine’s security and Moldova’s winter outlook worsen
  David Smith
Moldova Redraws Its Map as a Power Line Gets Trump’s Name
Weekly Roundup Part 1: Domestic politics, reforms and infrastructure. Tomorrow: EU accession, foreign affairs and Ukraine
  David Smith
To Which Friends Are We Running?
Reflections on Moldova’s security and where America stands, after the Moldova Security Forum
  David Smith
Moldova's Airspace Incursions Keep Escalating
Weekly Roundup: 5 strikes in 15 minutes, a border checkpoint hit and coordinated intimidation during Wine Day weekend
  David Smith
Moldova’s Race to Join the EU
My Recent Appearance on the Talk Eastern Europe Podcast
  David Smith
Drone Strikes Near Orhei and Anenii Noi as Moldova Braces for Winter
Weekly Roundup: October 2, 2026
  David Smith
The Month Ahead: National Wine Day, Chișinău’s City Day and Moldova’s Biggest Month for Wine
October in Moldova
  Chris Flowers

September 2026

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