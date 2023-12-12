What Moldova Matters is (and Who it’s For)

Moldova Matters is an independent, English-language publication covering Moldovan politics, economics, and regional affairs - and explaining why they matter.

We produce:

A Weekly Roundup of the most important developments in Moldova

Independent reporting and analysis on Moldovan politics and the economy

Contextual articles written for an international audience

Since launching in February 2021, Moldova Matters has grown into the leading English-language source of news and analysis on Moldova.

Moldova Matters is Trusted by Professionals

Moldova Matters is widely read by journalists, diplomats, policymakers, and analysts working on Eastern Europe.

Reading Moldova Matters for work? Subscribe as a group: two or more seats, 10% off each, one person manages the list. Learn more →

Moldova Matters’ reporting has been cited by the U.S. Congressional Research Service (CRS) and major international media outlets and policy institutions including, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), Het Financieele Dagblad, Radio Europa Liberă Moldova (RFE/RL), Open Democracy Russia, the United States Institute of Peace, and Emerging Europe.

If you’re a journalist and you’d like to cite Moldova Matters in your publication check out these guidelines.

Who Writes this Newsletter?

This newsletter is primarily written and edited by me, David Smith. Originally from Virginia, I’ve lived in Moldova for the last 13 years. In that time I’ve worked in international development, run a series of small companies, co-founded what is now the largest cross sectoral small business association in the country and started this newsletter. In August 2025 President Maia Sandu saw fit to make me a Moldovan citizen, making official what I have known for a while - that this small but fascinating country is home.

For more about my story and the experience that undergirds this newsletter see:

Contributor Policy

While I write most Moldova Matters content, I’ve had the pleasure to publish guest contributions from time to time. If you’re a subject matter expert and would like to write for Moldova Matters email me at editor@moldovamatters.md

Engagement and Events

I regularly do speaking events that range from public conferences to closed-door briefings. If you or your organization is looking for a speaker to discuss Moldovan current affairs, political or economic analysis or more please reach out!

Speaking on a panel at AMCHAM TaxCon 2023

Consulting, Advisory and Research

If you need an expert on Moldova reach out and let’s talk. In addition to writing Moldova Matters I consult for companies and organizations interested in better understanding the Moldovan market or regulatory framework. I’ve also built teams to produce research products and analysis - both public and private.

Here are some selected publications and policy outputs:

Getting in Contact

Getting in contact is really easy. Either: