Photo by Chris Flowers 2026

Autumn is here and the weather is starting to turn colder. Moldovans have spent the last few weeks making wine and preserving the last of their tomatoes and cucumbers for consumption later in winter. While the sky might be greyer and the days shorter, that doesn’t mean there is a shortage of things to do in Moldova.

Through September and October this newsletter has been built around the outdoors - wine festivals, open-air concerts, cellar tours. November flips that and activities move indoors. The month culminates in two multi-day festivals, one for contemporary theatre and one for documentary film, with a packed opera and ballet calendar and a run of concerts filling the gaps between. And this particular November happens to be stacked with musical anniversaries: Formația Noroc turning 60, Alternosfera marking 20 years since the album that made their name, and Moldo Crescendo closing out its 11th edition - three different measures of how long Moldovan music has been finding its voice, all landing in the same few weeks.

Theatre and Film Festivals

Festivalul Internațional de Teatru Contemporan “Andrei Vartic” - November 17-22

Teatrul Alexie Mateevici

Now in its second edition, this contemporary theatre festival brings 15 productions from seven countries - Italy, France, Germany, Austria, Romania, Greece and Moldova - to the Alexie Mateevici Theatre over six days. The lineup includes an Italian solo piece built around the myth of Medea, a French-German production staged by its own playwright, and a run of Romanian productions from Râmnicu Vâlcea, Cluj-Napoca, Pitești, București, Reșița, Târgoviște and Timișoara, alongside a Moldovan premiere, “Oameni care dispar” (“People Who Disappear”), from the National Theatre “Mihai Eminescu.” If you want a sense of where contemporary theatre in the region is headed right now rather than its classics, this is the one week to catch it. Program and tickets here.

MOLDOX International Documentary Film Festival - November 25-29

Cineplex Loteanu

MOLDOX returns for its 11th edition with around 50 documentaries - feature-length and short - drawn from festivals like Sundance and San Sebastián, including Oscar winners, built around this year’s theme, “Coexist?” New this year is a retrospective dedicated to Agnès Varda, the French New Wave pioneer, and most screenings are followed by Q&A sessions with the filmmakers. The festival also runs a national competition for Moldovan-born filmmakers and documentary co-productions, plus workshops and public masterclasses for anyone curious about how this kind of filmmaking actually gets made. Full program and details here.

Concerts and Musical Milestones

Formația “Noroc” - 60 de ani - November 5

National Palace “Nicolae Sulac”

Noroc has been part of Moldova’s musical life since the Soviet era, and this concert marks six decades of it. Expect the band’s best-known songs performed for the generations who grew up on them, in the kind of career-retrospective show that only comes around once. Event details here.

Alternosfera - 20 years since the release of “Orașul 511” - November 12

Arena Chișinău

Alternosfera marks two decades since the album that defined Moldovan alternative rock for a generation, performed in full at the country’s biggest indoor arena. If Noroc’s anniversary is about where Moldovan music came from, this one is about where it went next. Tickets here.

DiDuLa in Chișinău - November 26

National Palace “Nicolae Sulac”

The Belarusian guitarist, known for high-energy instrumental performances that blend classical technique with rock and electronic production, makes a stop in Chișinău as part of his touring schedule. Tickets here.

Rammstein Symphonic Experience - November 28

Opera and Ballet National Theater

A touring orchestral tribute act reworks Rammstein’s catalog for full orchestra, staged - fittingly, if a little incongruously - at the National Opera and Ballet Theatre rather than a rock venue. Tickets here.

Opera and Ballet

The National Opera and Ballet Theatre’s November calendar is a full one; these are the four most distinctive picks rather than the complete repertory schedule.

Dracula - November 8, 18:00

A ballet staging of the Dracula story, having its most recent run this autumn - a seasonally appropriate pick if you want something atmospheric as the weather turns. Tickets here.

Tosca - November 19, 18:30

Puccini’s opera of jealousy, political intrigue and sacrifice in Napoleonic-era Rome, with Floria Tosca forced to bargain with the police chief to save the man she loves. Tickets here.

Frumoasa din Pădurea Adormită (Sleeping Beauty) - November 22, 17:00

Tchaikovsky’s ballet, performed as a Sunday matinee - a good choice if you’re looking for something to bring children to. Tickets here.

La Traviata - November 26, 18:30

Verdi’s tragedy of the courtesan Violetta, torn between a love she can’t quite trust and a disease she can’t outrun - still one of the most performed operas in the world, and a fitting way to close out the month’s opera calendar. Tickets here.

Wine

Degustare Vinuri Purcari - November 6

Sala de Degustare Wine.MD

A guided tasting of wines from Purcari, one of Moldova’s best-known wineries, with a sommelier on hand to walk through each pour. Space is limited to 35 people and advance reservation is required by phone (060606688). 250 lei per person. Event details here.

Wine Nostalgic - November 14

Orașul Subteran Cricova

An evening tasting inside Cricova’s famous underground wine city - kilometers of cellars cut into limestone, among the largest wine collections in the world. If you haven’t done an underground cellar tour yet, this is as good a reason as any. 400 lei. Event details here.

Sports and Dance

Moldova vs. Kazakhstan - November 13

Zimbru Stadium, Chișinău

The national team’s UEFA Nations League match against Kazakhstan. Tickets here.

JDC Dance Weekend 2026 - Biggest Dance Event - November 21-22

Arena Chișinău

A two-day dance competition drawing schools and dancers from across the country, spanning styles from contemporary to hip-hop and street performance. 370 lei. Event details here.

As always, if you know of an event we’ve missed, let us know in the comments. We’ll continue updating our monthly guides to help readers discover the best of Moldova throughout the year.

This section is done in partnership with the team behind Digital Nomad Moldova - the one stop shop for those considering taking advantage of Moldova’s new digital nomad visa process! Learn more on their website.