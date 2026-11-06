Tofan Government Marks 100 Days

Prime Minister Tofan presented his government’s report on their first 100 days this week, touting its efforts to continue pressing reforms amidst multiple crises - including energy prices, water shortages and hybrid attacks. He stated that “I think the biggest backlog is how we translate everything we do into real changes in people’s lives” and emphasized that the short term focus is on finding money to support households during the current energy price crisis.

Prime Minister Tofan presents his 100 days report. Photo source Moldovan Government.

The press conference was accompanied by a report which details both the actions taken by the government, and key indicators around costs and the economy. The report goes through a list of accomplishments and activities in progress, highlighting progress on local public administration reform, fiscal reform, reviewing state agencies to merge them or make them more efficient, energy infrastructure investments and more. At the same time, it does not shy away from weaknesses - particularly in economic growth, with it noting that GDP growth is only 0.6% in the first half of 2026, while inflation is at 8.6%.

EU Enlargement Report on Moldova

Also this week, the European Commission released its 2026 enlargement report on Moldova’s progress. The report was presented to Prime Minister Tofan by EU Ambassador Iwona Piórko on November 4. In a subsequent Facebook post, Tofan called the assessment “very positive” and noted that “the Commission ranks us among the four most advanced countries in this process.” He also wrote:

“The Commission clearly states that our goal—a preliminary conclusion of negotiations by early 2028—is ambitious, but achievable if we maintain the pace of reform,”

The Commission states that Moldova is ready to open all negotiating clusters and recommends opening the remaining 2 clusters, “Green Agenda and Sustainable Connectivity” and “Resources, Agriculture and Cohesion,” by the end of 2026. In its roadmap for Moldova, the report suggests that the country could provisionally close 25 of 33 negotiating chapters by the end of 2027.

While the report outlines major progress by Moldova, it is most cautious on the topics of public finance and judicial independence and reform. The report identifies persistent budget deficits as well as slow and uneven reforms in justice as key areas of work.

On Monday, November 9, European Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos, will address Moldova’s parliament and speak more about the roadmap and actions necessary to meet the schedule that Moldova has set.

Mr. Krasnoselsky is in a Pickle

On November 4, Vladimir Putin awarded outgoing Transnistrian “President” Vadim Krasnoselsky the “Order of Honor” for strengthening ties with Russia, defending “historical truths” and for “cherishing the Russian language” - all while “under external pressure.”