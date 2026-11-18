Hello everyone and welcome back to Moldova Matters! This week I’m sending out an early Weekly Roundup because I’m off traveling to Romania for the Bucharest Forum. That said, there’s been more than enough news just in the last days to fill a newsletter. Here are the top stories of the week so far, we’ll be back next week to catch up on some smaller but important stories getting crowded out by drones and earthquakes.

Record Drone Incursion in Moldova

The incursions occurred on November 17 and began at 3:45 pm with a drone police identified as a Geran-2 entering Moldova from the Odesa region. The drone then exited over Transnistria back to Ukraine, before turning back and re-entering Moldova. This drone appears to have been the first signal that this incursion was not a matter of short overflights but something designed.

By 4:27 pm all national airspace was closed with reports of a Geran-2 drone flying over Chisinau near Botanica (video link).

Photo source: Andrei Curăraru facebook

At the same time, the police posted that they had received reports of explosions outside of Chisinau, Orhei and Floresti. Later reports would add more villages in Soroca and elsewhere to the list of reported crashes.

The airspace closure forced the re-routing of a FlyOne flight from Sharm el-Sheikh to Chisinau. The plane was vectored into a holding pattern by the Romanian border at 3000 m, with the Ministry of Defense (MoD) reporting that the drones were operating at 1000 m. The plane landed in Chisinau after the airspace reopened at 5:03 pm.

During the incursions, Moldova temporarily suspended operations at 6 border crossing points with Ukraine.

By evening, the larger picture was starting to come together and the MoD put out a statement explaining what they know:

“According to preliminary information from the integrated airspace monitoring system, seven drones were observed flying overhead, five of which had an impact on the ground in the vicinity of the localities of Cheltuitori, Pohorniceni, Pohrebeni, Cuhureștii de Jos and Băxani. A possible sixth impact is reported in the Ocnița district, and another aircraft has disappeared from monitoring systems near the city of Leova, in the direction of the state border. The Air Operations Center continues to monitor the airspace of the Republic of Moldova, in coordination with the competent authorities and partners,”

Reactions and Further Questions

At the time of writing we still do not have the full picture of this airspace incursion as police continue to follow up on reports of crashes of drone fragments found by residents.

The attacks took place in the context of a massive Russian attack on Ukraine which followed Ukraine’s destruction of the Kerch bridge on the night of November 16-17. At the same time, the size of the attack does not properly explain the number of incursions in Moldova, and their flight paths imply deliberate actions.

Pavel Horea, security expert from Watchdog, stated that:

“This is the first incident since the beginning of the war when a Russian drone flies right over Chisinau, in broad daylight.”

He went on to note that people in the capital are shaken by this event and have real questions about when it was detected and why citizens were not notified.

Addressing the incursions, President Sandu posted on her facebook writing:

“This evening, the residents of Chisinau were alerted because the drones of the war started by Russia reached just above the city. People are worried because they understand that Russia doesn’t care about neutrality, sovereignty, and human life. And when Russia mimics care for Moldova’s fate in propaganda on TV, but sends drones to our home - this shows the boundless cynicism of the Moscow leaders. Moldova wants peace. Moldova is working for peace. We still do not have the necessary defense capabilities to protect ourselves from drones that endanger our security. Exactly why we will continue to condemn the inhumane war and demand sanctions on Russia until it is forced to stop it, we will continue to support Ukraine that is standing up to aggression and invest in national defense with the help of friendly countries.”

Chisinau Mayor Ion Ceban also posted on the topic, with this notable line:

“I condemn any involvement of the Republic of Moldova in any military action”

He went on to condemn Russia’s actions “as well.”

An Escalating Regional Security Situation

It’s worth noting that none of these incursions are happening in a vacuum. In the past days Romania has detected numerous drones by its borders and scrambled fighters to intercept or track them. Drone attacks against Black Sea shipping have significantly ramped up, including a November 14 attack on an oil tanker bound for Moldova’s Giurgiulesti International Free Port. The tanker, which was scheduled to pick up 6,500 tons of Trans-Oil sunflower oil, was hit at 9:10 pm 4 nautical miles off Sulina in Romania. The crew was able to contain the fire but was not able to continue to pick up the cargo. This ship was lucky, with 2 gas tankers being sunk of Bulgaria in the last 2 days and at least 7 ships struck in the last month.

Moldova Wakes up to Earthquake

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake occurred last night at 2:48:55 am in Romania’s Vrancea seismic zone. It was felt in Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Greece, Turkey, Serbia, Poland, Hungary and Croatia. While the earthquake was felt very strongly in Chisinau, there have been no reports of injuries in Moldova at this time. Two people in Romania were injured during the quake.

Google’s earthquake alert showing the original 6.5 magnitude estimate.

Like many people in Moldova, I woke up to this earthquake last night. Around 15-20 seconds before feeling it, Google’s earthquake alert systems, which uses android phones as mini-seismometers, started blaring on my phone. In classic Google style, the alert noise and vibrations worked, but the actual alert information was delayed by some 30 minutes. So my phone just went insane and left me wondering what calamity it was trying to warn me about. Soon enough we knew.

This sense of worry and uncertainty was best captured in a late night post by opposition leader Renato Usatii, who posted:

“I never thought I’d be so glad to hear about a magnitude 6.5 earthquake. When everything around me started shaking, my first thought was: please, just don’t let it be what we were all thinking in that moment…”

Mr. Usatii shared a photo of him smoking in bed to calm himself after the event.

Stoianoglo and Gagauz Heading for Runoff

In the first round of Gagauzia’s election for Bashkan, independent candidate Alexandr Stoianoglo came in first with 38.44% of the vote, followed by Socialist candidate Fiodor Gagauz with 24.22%. With no candidate achieving the 50% of the vote required to be elected Bashkan in the first round, the race is headed for a runoff election to be held on November 29.

Of the 35 seats in the People’s Assembly, 13 were filled in the first round, while the other 21 districts are also heading for runoffs.

Left: Alexandr Stoianoglo, Right: Fiodor Gagauz. Photos sourced from their facebook pages

Election observer Promo-LEX reported a number of minor issues of electoral violations, some organized, but nothing on the scale of past electoral interference in the region.

In initial remarks, both candidates struck a conciliatory tone, thanking the voters for turning out whoever they voted for and speaking of the importance of coming together around “one Gagauzia.”

What Does it Mean and What Happens Next?