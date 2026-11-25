On February 18, 2025, the political party “Viitorul Moldovei” (Future of Moldova) sued journalist Alina Radu for defamation. Radu, who is a co-founder and Director of the investigative newspaper Ziarul de Gardă (ZdG), spent 17 months in court fighting claims that were manifestly spurious.

She won, but the case shines a light on the pressures journalists face in Moldova and how Strategic Lawsuits against Public Participation (SLAPP) work. Today we’ll look at the facts of this case, how Moldova Matters was involved, and what the new anti-SLAPP reforms mean for journalists in Moldova.

Background of the Lawsuit

On January 23, 2025, Alina Radu posted on facebook about a strange fact - Vasile Tarlev, who recently ran for President in 2024, ended his campaign in major debt to the state for illegal donations and illicit spending, but at the same time he was investing $85,000 in Washington DC lobbying contracts. This post was one in a series about Kremlin-linked politicians in Moldova and their sudden love of Donald Trump.

Her facebook post links to an op-ed she wrote on the same day for ZdG looking at how pro-Russian politicians were fawning over Trump’s inauguration and seeking closer ties in DC. In it she wrote:

“David Smith, an American who has been living in Chisinau for many years, recently published some very curious stories about the efforts of some Moldovan politicians to promote themselves in the US through American organizations. One of these politicians is Vasile Tarlev, who allegedly contracted an American firm for the sum of 85 thousand US dollars. How is it possible that an obscure politician, controlled by Shor – a figure in Putin’s entourage who is on the US sanctions list – could pay an American firm tens of thousands of dollars to promote himself in political circles on Capitol Hill?”

Here is the picture included in the aforementioned facebook post that became the focus of the lawsuit. As you can see, it included a screenshot from a ZdG article, and from my article on Tarlev’s lobbying efforts.

Picture source Alina Radu facebook

This referenced an investigation that I published in Moldova Matters a month before on December 20, 2024 titled “A Moldovan Politician’s $85,000 PR Campaign - in America.” Until that time, no Romanian language press had taken note of this investigation.

The first response that this article and post triggered was a smear campaign directed at Alina Radu and myself. This involved articles on a “news” website called ro-diaspora as well as social media posts and, at least in my case, some vaguely threatening messages. I wrote about this experience in my other (sorely neglected) Substack newsletter on January 27, 2025:

The hit-piece directed at me has since been deleted, but it essentially alleged some dark conspiracy by Radu and myself while calling me a “failed businessman” and that in my capacity as a failed “blogger” I was spreading “fake news” and “slander” against Vasile Tarlev. It called the article in question a “clear example of poor journalism, which could attract lawsuits for defamation and slander.”

A few weeks later a lawsuit was filed, but not by Mr. Tarlev, and not against me.

The SLAPP suit

On February 18, 2025, the Future of Moldova Party sued Alina Radu over the facebook post with the following allegation:

“In the given statement, in an absolutely denigrating and false manner, the general public is instilled with the idea that the PP Party for the Future of Moldova and especially its president Vasile Tarlev, is supported by the Shor network. […] We hereby inform you that the PP Party for the Future of Moldova and its president Mr. Vasile Tarlev have absolutely no connection with Ilan Shor and have not been supported in any way by the latter.”

Links between Vasile Tarlev and Ilan Shor had already been widely reported at this point by ZdG, Cu Sens, Newsmaker, TV8, Jurnal TV and many others. The only new information in this facebook post was the information about Tarlev’s $85,000 lobbying contract in DC, which was not mentioned in the suit.

Another strange element is the fact that the plaintiff was the Future of Moldova Party, not Vasile Tarlev himself. Alina Radu’s post had never mentioned the Future of Moldova Party at all. On that fact alone it would appear as if the party lacked standing to bring the case to court.

The court accepted the suit and held the first hearing in May 2025, after which hearings went on for over a year. In that time, Vasile Tarlev got elected to parliament and consistently made statements and posts attacking the “so-called free press” and claiming that he is battling Ziarul de Gardă in court. In these posts he demanded that the newspaper apologize or he will “prove the truth” and “defend his reputation” in court.

Except he was not a party to the case, nor was Ziarul de Gardă, nor did the party’s lawyers bother to go to court for much of the case.

The process wound up wasting Alina Radu’s time and money, but after initial hearings the Future of Moldova lawyers stopped showing up entirely. On July 9, 2026 the judge threw the case out as unfounded and ordered the Future of Moldova Party to pay Radu’s legal fees in the amount of 10,000 lei.

The party had 30 days to appeal, which they did not. Months went by and no payments were made. Finally, in late October, Future of Moldova sent Alina Radu a letter claiming financial distress and asking to make payments in 4 installments of 2500 lei.

What Was the Point?