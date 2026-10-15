Group Subscriptions for Organizations

Moldova Matters for your whole team. Two or more seats, 10% off each, and one person manages the list.

The short version

Groups start at 2 seats. Each seat is $67.50 a year, 10% below the $75 individual rate.

One person, the group administrator, signs up and adds colleagues’ email addresses. Everyone gets full access to subscriber-only articles and content.

When someone leaves or rotates out, the administrator swaps in their replacement. You can do this at any time.

Sign up your group today

Who this is for

Moldova Matters is read inside embassies, international organizations, NGOs, research institutions, newsrooms and development agencies. Many of those readers already subscribe individually, or read the free posts. If your team relies on this work to do its job, a group subscription puts everyone on one account that someone can manage.

Why I’m asking organizations to pay

Moldova Matters is a full-time effort, not a hobby. It means the reporting and analysis you see here, plus briefings, background conversations and meetings in Chișinău and beyond, most of which never appear in print.

Moldova is also at a critical point. When something happens, like a drone crash or a political crisis, the world suddenly pays attention. I want to keep the paywall down during those moments so anyone can follow what’s going on. That only works if the people who use this work every day for their jobs are the ones paying for it. Fewer than 1 in 10 of my subscribers do today.

How a group works

The group administrator signs up. This is whoever handles subscriptions for your team. Choose the Group tab at checkout and enter the number of seats. Add your colleagues. Enter their email addresses. Each person gets the newsletter and full access. Here’s a step by step guide on how adding people works. Keep it current. Staff rotate, especially in diplomatic and international postings. You can replace a departed colleague’s address with their successor’s at any time. Renewal. Seats can be added whenever you need. You can only reduce them at renewal.

Paying by invoice or bank transfer

I’ve found that there are many organizations that can’t pay by card. I run a Moldovan company (SRL) and I’m exploring using it to offer invoicing and bank-transfer payment for group subscriptions.

Setting this up takes real work, so I can only do it if enough organizations need it. I can’t offer it as a one-off. If your organization needs to pay this way, write to me at groups@moldovamatters.md with roughly how many seats you’d want. I’ll let you know where it stands. I’m not offering a date or price yet.

FAQ

Can we add seats later? Yes. Add seats whenever your team grows.

What if one of us already has an individual subscription? Individual subscriptions cannot be converted to a group subscription. The team member with the individual subscription needs to write to me at groups@moldovamatters.md and I will issue them a pro-rated refund. Then they can be added to the group.

Can we get a receipt for our records? Of course! Your receipt is emailed to you when you first purchase a group subscription or when it renews. Later, you can find all your receipts and invoices at Settings → Subscriptions → Moldova Matters → Billing history, or by just following this link.

Is there a discount for larger teams? The 10% group discount applies to every seat. If your team is much larger, write to me.

Who do I contact? Reply to any email from me, or write to groups@moldovamatters.md

Not sure where to start? Forward this page to whoever handles subscriptions at your organization. It’s written to be read on its own.