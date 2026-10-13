Moldova Matters

Moldova Matters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Murray's avatar
Bill Murray
Oct 14

Thank you David. That was sober and sobering. It's valuable for those of us in the US to read news of how our diplomats represent us abroad.

As someone who has visited Chisinau not because of family or business but simply as an interested visitor, I read and appreciate all your Moldova Matters columns and I hope they'll continue. And as for the direction of our country, all I can say is, with a good electoral outcome, we should get the political tools to begin a blocking action against at least some of the most alarming actions of this administration three weeks from today.

Thank you for bringing us news from Moldova, and the best to everybody there.

Reply
Share
2 replies by David Smith and others
Nick Stevens Graphics's avatar
Nick Stevens Graphics
Oct 13

Brilliant article, one of your best.

Do you think that Moldova's experience in countering Russian attacks on democracy are being recognised / valued in the west?

(Because I think that the ****ing well should be).

Reply
Share
1 reply by David Smith
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture