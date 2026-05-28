Moldova Matters

Moldova Matters

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Benjamin Graves's avatar
Benjamin Graves
May 28

From my uninformed perspective, it seems to me, as you mentioned in your article, that much of the political leadership and elite in western Europe blithely just assume that once Putin dies, Trump gets term limited out, and the Russo-Ukrainian War ends; that everything will go back to the way it was in 2013 or something. Just typing it out makes it sound ridiculous. The peace dividend is over, and it's never coming back within our lifetimes.

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1 reply by David Smith
James Planckaert's avatar
James Planckaert
May 29

Great article, I understand the concerns from both sides. Appears to be a probationary period before full status, which I don’t think is that detrimental. It would give the countries who are worried less worry while a trial and error/probationary period can iron out any issues and upon full entry, give more confidence to those countries who have concerns. I’m sure President Zelenskyy is concerned that might jeopardize full entry, but I agree more with President Maia Sandhu with her more optimistic view, and simply believing full entry is inevitable. I’m curious and concerned how you would get the pro Russian or simply Russian actors from causing issues from trans and Astria. But that’s another article, thanks for all you do, buddy! Love being informed about Moldova! I’m using talk to text while I deal with my kids I hope this came out OK..

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