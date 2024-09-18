Moldova Matters

Moldova Matters

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Basil Nikas's avatar
Basil Nikas
Sep 18, 2024

Hi Dave, Fascinating expansion of Mr. Potemkin Villages, especially of his time in Moldova and the significance of his expanding Russia for Catherine the Great and Putin's re use of expansionist theory.

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Jane S. Gabin's avatar
Jane S. Gabin
2d

I didn’t know that the “Potemkin villages” were built in the 19th century to mollify the Empress!

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