Moldova Matters

Moldova Matters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Denise Riegel's avatar
Denise Riegel
Dec 27, 2023

While living in Moldova as a Peace Corps volunteer for two years it was a delight to me to view people's cellars. Each one is different and shows the personality and needs of the household. Preparing for winter by filling the cellar is ingrained in all families. Even many in the city have their canned jars and root storage somewhere in the apartment and patio. Resilience taught through hard times.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Gary Nielsen's avatar
Gary Nielsen
Dec 27, 2023

When we lived in Moldova (and on visits since then) we have had tastes of the hospitality and resourcefulness of Moldovans in rural areas...but this report and video is still a big eye-opener and an encouragement!

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.