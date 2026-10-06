Hi Everyone! Recently, Adam Reichardt, Editor of New Eastern Europe, asked me to join an episode of the Talk Eastern Europe podcast to discuss the latest updates in Moldova. I really enjoyed the conversation which was a wide ranging look at the biggest geopolitical and strategic questions facing Moldova today. So, if you want to hear my analysis on prospects for Moldova’s EU membership by 2030, what to make of talk of union with Romania or how Transnistria is looking ahead of winter - take a listen!

You can find Talk Eastern Europe wherever you get your podcasts, or on youtube here:

Also - back in March I put out a list of the top newsletters I read to understand this region. The New Eastern Europe newsletter - Brief Eastern Europe was included in that reading list and I heartily recommend it.

I’ll probably do a new roundup in the near future with newsletters and podcasts that do a particularly good job covering the region - if you have any suggestions for inclusion in my list leave them in the comments below!