Hello and welcome back to Moldova Matters! There has been a LOT of news this past week and I’ve decided to break this weekly roundup into 2 parts. Today you’re getting an update on politics, reforms and infrastructure news. Tomorrow you’ll get an update on EU accession, foreign affairs and the deteriorating security situation in Ukraine. It takes a lot …
Moldova Redraws Its Map as a Power Line Gets Trump’s Name
Weekly Roundup Part 1: Domestic politics, reforms and infrastructure. Tomorrow: EU accession, foreign affairs and Ukraine
Subscribe for free to continue reading
Enter your email and get every post from Moldova Matters.